Former Mississippi Cop Who Murdered Black Mistress Ordered to Pay $2 Million to Her Children

The previous Mississippi cop convicted of murdering his Black mistress has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands in restitution to her youngsters.
On Thursday, Matthew Kinne was ordered to pay $2.2 million to 4 youngsters of the girl he murdered in 2019, The Dispatch reports. Senior U.S. District Court docket Decide Glen Davidson is requiring Kinne to pay $1.2 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.
Kinne has been serving out a life sentence after pleading responsible to the capital homicide of Dominique Clayton, 32. The household filed a wrongful demise lawsuit in August 2021 following his responsible plea.
After failing to answer the go well with, Decide Davidson made a default ruling in opposition to him. Now ages 11 to 17, every of Clayton’s youngsters will obtain $300,000 in compensatory damages.
Kinne’s actions “had been intentional, wanton, willful and reckless. Accordingly, punitive damages are applicable,” Decide Davidson mentioned.
Lead lawyer Carlos Moore says the ruling could also be Mississippi’s largest judgment in a case involving extreme pressure. Whereas Kinne has no revenue, the town of Oxford will probably be anticipated to pay his damages if its decided that Kinne was in uniform and on responsibility as an Oxford police officer when he fatally shot Clayton.
The lawsuit says Kinne was in uniform and driving a patrol automobile when he went to Clayton’s dwelling for a welfare examine.
“The million-dollar query is whether or not his actions had been inside the scope of his employment,” Moore mentioned.
Kinne was sentenced to life in jail with out parole after breaking into Clayton’s dwelling and capturing her behind the top in Could 2019, Fox 13 Memphis reports.
Clayton’s household revealed her affair with the married police officer. Kinne had been employed with the Oxford police for 4 years when he was fired for the homicide.
When submitting the lawsuit, the aunt of Clayton’s youngsters mentioned the youngsters ought to obtain a quarter-million {dollars} every for ache and struggling and greater than $300,000 to cowl remedy.