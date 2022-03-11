Odalis Pérez, a left-handed pitcher who spent elements of 10 MLB seasons with the Braves, Dodgers, Royals, and Nationals, has died on the age of 44 after an accident at his house within the Dominican Republic.

Pérez’s legal professional confirmed the former pitcher’s death to ESPN on Thursday. “Round 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived on the home and located Odalis mendacity within the patio,” Walin Batista instructed ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. “We do not know but the reason for his dying, however all the pieces appears to point Odalis slipped down a ladder. It is a tragedy.”

The Dodgers and Nationals acknowledged Pérez’s dying on social media:

Pérez debuted with the Braves in 1998, and in his first season with the Dodgers in 2002 he gained 15 video games and made the All-Star crew. Throughout his 10 seasons within the majors, Pérez went 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA in 221 begins and 31 reduction appearances. Pérez appeared within the postseason with the Braves in 1998 and Dodgers in 2004. He final pitched within the majors with Washington in 2008.