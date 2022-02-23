Former MLB star Josh Hamilton pleads guilty to misdemeanor in assault case involving daughter, per report

Former Texas Rangers star and 2010 American League MVP Josh Hamilton on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a case that stemmed from a 2019 altercation with his teenage daughter, the Associated Press reports.

Via the AP:

“State District Judge Mike Thomas sentenced Hamilton to one year of deferred probation, fined him $500 and ordered him to pay court costs, do community service and attend parenting and anger management classes. Thomas ordered him not to consume alcohol, be subject to random urine drug tests and have no contact with the daughter he restrained. If he satisfies the probation’s requirements, the charge will be dismissed.”

In April 2020, Hamilton was originally charged with a felony for injury to a minor, but the plea dismisses that indictment. At the time, his 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that Hamilton struck her after becoming angered by a comment from her. After being charged, Hamilton turned himself in to police. Following Tuesday’s plea and sentencing, Hamilton’s attorneys said he was innocent of injury to a child.

Hamilton, 40, hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015. In addition to the Rangers, he played for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels over parts of a nine-season career. The No. 1 pick in 1999 draft, Hamilton’s career was delayed and at times overshadowed by substance abuse and addiction issues — including at least one reported relapse back in 2015.

During Hamilton’s career, he hit .290/.349/.516 (129 OPS+) with 200 home runs and 50 steals. He made five All-Star Games and won three Silver Sluggers.