california

Former NASA Astronaut and 3 Privately-Funded Passengers on SpaceX Mission Successfully Dock with Space Station.

May 22, 2023
BC_Reporter

A decorated former NASA astronaut and three paying customers have successfully connected to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX capsule. HTML tags are not necessary to convey this content.

