Former NBA Player Mo Williams Hired to Coach Jackson State University Basketball Team

One other former skilled athlete is heading to Jackson State College (JSU) to develop into a head coach.
Based on the Clarion-Ledger, former NBA basketball participant Mo Williams, who performed within the NBA for 14 years, is going to Jackson State College to take over the collegiate males’s basketball workforce.
Williams is the second former skilled sports activities participant to take over head teaching duties.
Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime, is a former NFL soccer participant who’s now the top coach of the college’s soccer workforce at Jackson State.
Alabama State head coach Mo Williams is heading again house and can develop into the top coach at Jackson State, supply instructed @stadium.
Jackson State now with the Deion Sanders/Mo Williams teaching duo.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 7, 2022
Williams is at present the basketball coach at Alabama State.
He’s an NBA championship winner who performed 14 seasons and received an NBA title whereas on the Cleveland Cavaliers workforce with LeBron James in 2016. Williams was chosen as a participant within the 2009 NBA All-Star Recreation.
Williams is a Jackson native, who performed basketball at Murrah, which is similar highschool that JSU athletics director Ashley Robinson attended. In 2001, Williams was chosen as a McDonald’s All-American throughout his senior yr at Murrah. The Utah Jazz chosen him with the 47th total choose within the 2003 NBA Draft.
Final week, Jackson State College males’s basketball coach Wayne Brent introduced that he was retiring on the finish of this basketball season.
Brent’s collegiate document at JSU was 117-155 with solely two profitable seasons out of the 9 he coached at JSU. He joined JSU in 2013 after being an assistant coach at Ole Miss. As a highschool coach within the Jackson space, his workforce received 4 state titles in six years at Callaway.
Williams was Alabama State’s head coach the previous two seasons, the place he acquired an 11-34 total document and a 10-23 convention document. Williams retired from the NBA in 2017 and began his teaching profession as an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge from 2018-20 earlier than taking the Alabama State job.