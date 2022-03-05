Former NFL QB, ‘Monday Night Football’ analyst Brian Griese leaving ESPN to become 49ers QBs coach, per report

Brian Griese is leaving the broadcast booth to become the 49ers’ new quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Griese, a former NFL quarterback who spent 11 seasons with the Buccaneers, Dolphins and Bears, has been with ESPN since 2009. Griese has history with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was on the Buccaneers’ coaching staff during Griese’s two seasons in Tampa.

Griese, who will celebrate his 47th birthday on March 18, led Michigan to a national championship in 1997. He played ahead of Tom Brady, who would succeed Griese as Michigan’s starting quarterback after Griese was drafted by the Broncos in 1998. As John Elway’s backup in Denver, Griese and his father — former Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese — became the first father-son duo to win Super Bowls.

A Pro Bowler in 2000, Griese compiled a 45-38 record as an NFL starting quarterback. He threw for 19,440 yards with 119 touchdowns against 99 interceptions. As a member of the Buccaneers, Griese led the NFL with a 69.3 completion percentage in 2004.

Griese is coming to San Francisco at a pivotal moment in franchise history. Shanahan is expected to turn the offense over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who split his two starts as a rookie while appearing in six regular season games. The 49ers are expected to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who won 33 of his 47 regular season starts for San Francisco.

The No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, Lance completed 57.5% of his throws for 603 yards with five touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, who won two road playoff games this past January before coming up just short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFC title game.