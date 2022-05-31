Former NFL Star Herschel Walker Says Donald Trump is Lying About Asking Him to Run For Senate

Former NFL participant Herschel Walker, who has lately gained a bid to run for the Senate, just isn’t precisely seeing eye-to-eye with former president of the USA, Donald Trump. In keeping with Mediaite, the ex-USFL participant is mad on the former president as a result of he takes credit score for Walker’s determination to run for political workplace when he says Trump had nothing to do with it in any respect.
Walker lately spoke to hip-hop entrepreneur and rapper Killer Mike on his discuss present, Love & Respect with Killer Mike, on Revolt TV. On this system, the Republican nominee for the Senate seat in Georgia expressed that he was mad at Trump for “taking credit score” for his run for the Senate seat. Trump has repeatedly said that he requested Walker to run and Walker denies that fully.
“One factor that folks don’t know is President Trump by no means requested me. I would like to inform him that he by no means requested. I heard all of it on tv that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Hershel goes to run,” Walker said. “President Trump by no means got here out and stated, ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’
“So, I’m mad at him as a result of he by no means requested, however he’s taking credit score that he requested.”
Within the video clip, Walker admits that the choice got here from him and his spouse praying and he had hoped another person would step as much as run as his companies are doing properly.
“I prayed about it,” he clarified. “And to be trustworthy with you, I used to be praying that God would deliver someone else as a result of I’m blissful. My life is doing properly.”
“However I really like the Lord Jesus,” Walker added.
Walker, 59, was a soccer star on the College of Georgia, successful the 1982 Heisman Trophy because the nation’s most excellent collegiate participant, earlier than enjoying skilled soccer for the New Jersey Generals of the once-defunct USFL—a group that Trump owned on the time—and later within the Nationwide Soccer League.