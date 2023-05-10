Former NFL star J.J. Watt does pub crawl with Burnley fans after the club earned a Premier League promotion

Former NFL participant J.J. Watt, alongside with his spouse Kealia, are buyers in Burnley F.C., a Premier League-bound English football group. To get to understand the group’s fans, Watt did a pub crawl on his solution to the stadium, pointing out his dedication to incomes their believe and exhibiting his pastime for the recreation. The hosts of BBC Breakfast counseled his determination and humorously famous that his pub crawl might be excused as “research.” Burnley gained their season finale fit in opposition to Cardiff, securing their EFL Championship name and a fit in the Premier League for subsequent season. Watt shared his pleasure on Twitter, joking about the most likely pints he would devour that evening.

As a seasoned NFL participant, Watt was once decided on in the 2011 NFL Draft and performed for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, incomes 5 Pro-Bowler titles and 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards prior to his retirement in December 2022.