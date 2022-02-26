Former NFL Star Zac Stacy Facing New Domestic Violence Charges In Second Alleged Attack On Ex-Girlfriend

Former NFL star Zac Stacy faces 5 new home violence expenses simply three months after his ex launched a surprising video exhibiting him brutally beating her in entrance of their 5-month-old son.
New courtroom paperwork reveal expenses from an Aug. 16, 2021 incident along with his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, TMZ reports.
Evans, the identical girl seen being viciously attacked by the NFL working again in November 2021, had beforehand filed for a restraining order in Florida, claiming Stacy flew right into a violent rage over lease cash final August.
“He bodily assaulted me a number of occasions as a result of he needed the cash again he gave me for our lease,” Evans wrote within the software.
“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke,” she added. “I had glass in my ft that I eliminated myself.”
Stacy was charged with three misdemeanor home violence battery expenses and two misdemeanor prison mischief expenses. Photos present massive cuts and bruises on Evans’s physique following the alleged assault.
In November, Evans spoke out in opposition to Stacy, revealing the alleged bodily abuse from the previous LA Rams participant.
“He has bullied me for therefore lengthy that, at one level, I believed it was my fault,” Evans told WESTH-TV on the time. “It’s disturbing and disgusting to see issues folks have stated on-line about what did I do. I did nothing. I by no means did something to deserve one thing like this—nobody might do something to deserve one thing like this.”
“The bodily abuse started in Might. I didn’t report it. I used to be pregnant on the time,” she continued. “I needed my son’s dad to be there for me and for the delivery of his first youngster. So I forgave him.”
When the surprising video was launched of the November assault, Stacy was charged with aggravated battery and prison mischief. He’s now due in courtroom subsequent month for a listening to on the brand new expenses.