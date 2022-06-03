Former North Texas radio host pleads no contest to sex-crime charge in Denton County

A former North Texas nation radio host who pleaded responsible earlier this 12 months to the sexual assault of a youngster pleaded no contest this week to an indecent assault cost in Denton County.

Justin Barrett Frazell, 48, entered the plea Wednesday to the misdemeanor cost, which stemmed from an incident in December 2020. He was sentenced to 18 months of deferred-adjudication probation with 80 hours of group service.

Deferred adjudication is a sort of punishment by which the case is dismissed if an individual follows the phrases of their probation.

Justin Barrett Frazell (dob 11/15/73) was arrested April 26, 2021, on a cost of indecent assault.

Frazell’s legal professional, Caroline Simone, couldn’t be instantly reached for remark.

Frazell was a longtime morning-show host for “The Ranch” KFWR (95.9 FM). The station mentioned in March 2021 that it had terminated its relationship with him after he was arrested in Tarrant County.

The evening of Dec. 22, 2020, Frazell was on the Fortunate Spur Ranch Retreat in Justin internet hosting a “Again Roads Dialog” with a rustic musician, an arrest-warrant affidavit says.

A lady instructed authorities she had attended the occasion and was mendacity on prime of the covers along with her date subsequent to her in mattress that evening when Frazell entered her bed room. Frazell, who was sporting solely a shirt and underwear, began fondling her, the lady instructed police.

The lady mentioned she instructed Frazell to cease and that he left her room however returned later sporting solely underwear. He left when she began waking up her date, the affidavit says.

In April, Frazell pleaded responsible in Tarrant County to a cost of sexual assault.

In that case, a youngster mentioned Frazell took off her garments and carried out intercourse acts on her whereas she was spending the evening at his Mansfield residence after a New 12 months’s social gathering, an arrest-warrant affidavit says.

He was sentenced to seven years of deferred-adjudication probation and was required to register as a intercourse offender.

Frazell beforehand was a site visitors reporter for “The Wolf” KPLX (99.5 FM) however was let go in 2008. He additionally labored at KLIF (570 AM).