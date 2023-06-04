Former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass: ‘Pride is a protest’

During the are living protection of the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade, West Hollywood bar proprietor and previous *NSYNC singer Lance Bass shared his perspectives at the LGBTQ+ group, popping out and Pride celebrations.

Bass said that the present temperature for the LBGTQIA group is adverse and mentioned that Pride is nonetheless a protest. He credited West Hollywood for permitting him to specific himself actually and confirmed appreciation for LGBTQ+ allies’ beef up.

According to Bass, allies performed a a very powerful function in advancing the group temporarily, and with out their beef up, it do not have been conceivable. The WeHo Pride Parade attracted a huge turnout of over 100,000 individuals who got here to honor and rejoice the LBGTQ+ group.