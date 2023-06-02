Former officer who pulled gun on delivery driver must stand trial | Michigan

(The Center Square) – A Clinton County Circuit Court judge has denied a motion to dismiss felony charges against former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce for pulling a gun on a newspaper delivery driver.

The motion aimed to dismiss the felonious assault, felony firearm, and misconduct in office charges filed after Vorce drew his weapon twice near a newspaper delivery driver on Jan. 14, 2021.

The court also denied Vorce’s motion to subpoena the victim’s employee personnel file.

Shortly after 7 a.m., on January 14, Vorce, twice drew his firearm while off duty – and outside of his jurisdiction – after approaching a van he described as driving erratically in his neighborhood.

The driver of the van was delivering newspapers for the Lansing State Journal.

Vorce followed the van out of the neighborhood, which is west of Airport Road roughly a mile north of I-69. The first time he drew his weapon was on Airport Road. Vorce drew his gun a second time in a gas station parking lot where the van driver eventually stopped.

On-duty law enforcement from DeWitt Police and Michigan State Police arrived on the scene at the gas station.

“This incident illustrates why the Public Integrity Unit at the Department of Attorney General is so important,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “My public integrity team will continue to hold officers accountable for their actions and will pursue cases where members of law enforcement neglect their oath to protect and serve.”

The van driver’s mother contacted MSP in December 2021 to indicate he wanted to pursue charges against Vorce.

A Daubert hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 9 a.m., to determine whether a proposed defense expert will be allowed to testify at trial. Vorce’s trial is scheduled for Sept 19, 2023, at the 29th Circuit Court in St. Johns, MI with Judge Cori E. Barkman presiding.