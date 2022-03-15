Former Oregon prison nurse charged with sexually assaulting a dozen women in custody

The U.S. Division of Justice has unsealed an indictment that accuses a former Oregon Division of Corrections nurse of sexually assaulting a dozen ladies in custody on the state ladies’s jail.

Tony Klein, 37, has been charged with 21 counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional proper to not be subjected to merciless and strange punishment by sexually assaulting them on the Espresso Creek Correctional Facility, the U.S. Lawyer’s Workplace District of Oregon said Monday.

The indictment alleges that in 2016 and 2017 Klein, of Clackamas County, dedicated numerous types of sexual assault together with aggravated sexual abuse and “some leading to bodily damage,” the Justice Division mentioned.

Klein additionally faces expenses of 4 counts of perjury associated to a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct whereas he was a nurse on the facility, the legal professional’s workplace mentioned.

Espresso Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon. Google Maps



Throughout a court docket listening to Monday, Klein, by means of his legal professional, pleaded not responsible to the entire expenses, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Final week, Oregon Public Broadcasting released an investigation that found at the very least 27 ladies accused Klein of inappropriate actions and sexual assault.

Prosecutors requested for his detention, however Klein was granted pretrial launch.

Klein may face life in jail if convicted.

After he resigned from Espresso Creek Correctional Facility in 2018, Klein was employed by the nonprofit well being system Legacy Well being, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

“Legacy Well being can’t touch upon an ongoing federal investigation,” a spokesperson for Legacy mentioned in a press release to OPR. “Mr. Klein is at present on depart.”