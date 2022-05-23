Front Page

Former Orlando Magic No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Thriving With Miami Heat

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and the organization hasn’t had a pick that high since 2013, when the team drafted Indiana’s Victor Oladipo with the No. 2 pick.

After a roller coaster nine-year career, Oladipo is beginning to truly prove why he was taken with the No. 2 pick in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Miami Heat.

Victor Oladipo

Markelle Fultz

Mo Bamba

The Heat head into Game 4 Monday night with the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead and whether or not star Jimmy Butler plays as he nurses a knee injury, Oladipo will play a massive role.

