Former police boss denies cover-up in Ronald Greene death

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards trusted Louisiana State Police to “do the suitable factor” and took a hands-off method in police issues, even after Black motorist Ronald Greene died in a violent confrontation with troopers following a high-speed chase, the previous head of the company instructed state lawmakers Tuesday.

Kevin Reeves distanced himself — and the Democratic governor — from the investigation of Greene’s 2019 loss of life throughout a bipartisan grilling that included accusations of racism and gross negligence by the state’s premier legislation enforcement company.

The listening to turned heated at occasions as lawmakers expressed incredulity and frustration in Reeves’ demurrals and refusal to sentence the troopers captured on physique digital camera video punching, gorgeous and dragging Greene throughout his deadly arrest on a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana.

Lawmakers alternatively described his disengagement as “unacceptable” and “suspicious” and promised to proceed digging into the case.

However Reeves was unbowed, insisting he’ll sooner or later face God with a transparent conscience: “I can let you know proper now that I cannot must account for collaborating in a cover-up of the loss of life of Mr. Ronald Greene.”

Reeves, who stepped down in late 2020 amid criticism over his dealing with of the Greene case, acknowledged characterizing the arrest as “terrible however lawful” and endured in saying a automobile crash probably contributed to Greene’s loss of life, waving off a revised post-mortem commissioned by the FBI that rejected that idea.

He additionally revealed he stored a journal with contemporaneous notes even after retiring as superintendent however wouldn’t decide to offering them to the particular committee investigating the state’s dealing with of Greene’s loss of life. “My journal is my private enterprise,” he mentioned, “and I am not right here to debate it.”

The eight-member panel was convened final month after The Related Press reported that Reeves texted Edwards hours after the truth that troopers arresting Greene had engaged in a “violent, prolonged battle.”

On Tuesday, Reeves recalled having a follow-up dialog with Edwards about Greene’s loss of life — in regards to the preliminary coroner’s findings — however mentioned the 2 didn’t talk about the case “in any depth” till late 2020, when phrase of Greene’s mistreatment and a federal civil rights investigation surfaced in media accounts.

The governor has mentioned he didn’t communicate out in regards to the troopers’ actions — even after privately watching graphic physique digital camera footage of the arrest — due to the federal investigation.

“The governor trusted that Louisiana State Police had been going to do their jobs,” Reeves instructed the committee, describing the governor as a “very busy” man. “Gov. Edwards typically left state police to do their enterprise.”

Reeves solid himself as a hands-off chief who equally trusted his deputies and detectives to analyze Greene’s loss of life, insisting he was far faraway from an investigation that included a number of irregularities.

“We’re going to belief our individuals till they provide us a purpose to not belief them,” Reeves mentioned. “We should always not always be in search of somebody to do one thing flawed.”

Greene’s mom, Mona Hardin, instructed the panel later that Reeves’ testimony “clearly exhibits that you just assume you’re approach above the legislation.”

“All I can say is the video speaks all of it,” Hardin mentioned. “There isn’t any different approach of seeing issues than the best way all of us see it. … He was actually overwhelmed to loss of life, stomped, dragged whereas chained and shackled.”

Reeves’ testimony got here as a federal grand jury in Shreveport is listening to testimony within the yearslong investigation of the troopers who arrested Greene and whether or not police brass obstructed justice to guard them.

State troopers initially instructed Greene’s household and wrote in experiences that he died as the results of a automobile crash after a high-speed chase outdoors Monroe. However AP final yr revealed long-withheld body-camera video displaying white troopers jolting Greene with stun weapons, punching him within the face and dragging him by his ankle shackles as he wailed, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”

A reexamined post-mortem commissioned by the FBI rejected the crash idea final yr, attributing Greene’s loss of life to “bodily battle,” troopers repeatedly gorgeous him, placing him within the head, restraining him at size and Greene’s use of cocaine.

Reeves, nevertheless, insisted he believed the crash “would undoubtedly be a contributing issue” in Greene’s loss of life and mentioned he has not seen the brand new post-mortem.

Lawmakers questioned Reeves intently about when he first seen the movies of Greene’s loss of life. He mentioned he and different commanders watched two of the movies quickly after Greene’s loss of life however he solely noticed a 3rd video that confirmed extra of what occurred the following yr when it was proven to Greene’s household. Reeves disputed the rivalry by the native prosecutor dealing with Greene’s case that the third video, recorded by the physique digital camera of Lt. John Clary, was not initially turned over with proof.

Clary, the highest-ranking official on the scene of Greene’s loss of life, was accused of falsely denying the existence of his personal physique digital camera video. He stays underneath federal investigation even after state police cleared him of wrongdoing after an inside affairs investigation decided it was unclear whether or not he “purposefully withheld” the footage.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.