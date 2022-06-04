Former Popeyes Manager Slaps Teen Employee, Charged With First Degree Battery

In a video that has since gone viral, former Popeyes supervisor Marquez Smith, 20, was caught assaulting an underage feminine worker, which resulted in his arrest, a primary diploma battery cost and an extra felony cost of cruelty to youngsters, in accordance with an arrest report.
Smith was arrested on Memorial Day, within the metropolis of Bainbridge, Georgia, following the unfold of the video on social media. In it, Smith may be seen getting within the 17-year-old woman’s face who’s trying to clock out. She has her telephone as much as her ear as she tells Smith, “I don’t care about none of that. I don’t, I don’t, I don’t.”
Smith may be heard saying, “Get out my face,” twice, which prompts one other male worker to get in between them because the interplay will get heated.
The underage woman continues to repeat, “I don’t, I don’t,” and the 20-year-old ex-manager slaps her throughout the face, knocks her telephone out of her hand and will get in a combating stance with each fists up.
“Whatchu gon’ do?” he says as the purchasers witnessing the altercation are heard expressing concern. The woman doesn’t try and swing at him, solely brings her arm as much as protect her face. A number of bystanders intervene and maintain the person within the foyer, as he yells, “Y’all is so disrespectful… Get the f— out my retailer.”
On Twitter, Popeye’s replied to the video: “We’re completely horrified, like the remainder of the general public. The worker accountable for the assault was instantly terminated by the franchisee. We’re working with native authorities and the franchisee to make sure the impacted workforce member has the help she wants to totally get well.”
The underage sufferer is now being represented by Gee & Lee Legislation Agency in Tallahassee, and have launched an announcement to WALB relating to the assault.
“We’re nonetheless investigating the occasions of Might 30, 2022. Nonetheless, it’s utterly unacceptable for any worker to be subjected to the bodily and verbal abuse captured on video, not to mention a teen. A teenage worker ought to by no means should face the merciless and abusive conduct witnessed in that video.”
Smith’s subsequent court docket date is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2022.