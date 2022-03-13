Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama assessments constructive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama introduced Sunday that he has examined constructive for COVID-19.”I’ve had a scratchy throat for a pair days, however am feeling positive in any other case. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she or he has examined detrimental. It is a reminder to get vaccinated if you have not already, at the same time as instances go down,” Obama stated on Twitter.This can be a breaking story and might be up to date.
This can be a breaking story and might be up to date.