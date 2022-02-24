Former President George W. Bush writes six-figure check to his nephew running for Texas AG

AUSTIN — Former President George W. Bush made his first move in the Texas 2022 elections by cutting a six-figure check to help his nephew unseat Ken Paxton, the state’s scandal-plagued attorney general.

The former president gave $100,000 to George P. Bush’s campaign in February. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, George P.’s father, also chipped in $25,000, according to a newly released campaign finance report.

The state’s land commissioner and only member of the Bush family in public office, George P. Bush is locked in a four-way GOP primary race against Paxton, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. The election is Tuesday, but it is expected to go into a runoff.

On the campaign trail, the younger Bush has kept his politically famous family at arm’s length. He has instead focused on courting former President Donald Trump, who clashed with his uncle and father, but maintains a tight grip on the GOP. Last July, though, Trump endorsed Paxton for re-election to a third term.

In a recent interview, George P. Bush said he is focused on party unity.

“I’m going to focus on the issues that are going to rally not only Trump conservatives, but traditional Republicans. I have a track record of doing that,” he said after a campaign event outside Austin earlier this month.

“It’s distinguishing myself, as opposed to just being known as a Bush,” he said. “And that’s my challenge, that’s on me.”

Rice University political scientist Mark Jones called it an impossible strategy in today’s polarized political climate.

“He can’t rely on the Bush pedigree to gain support, but at the same time try to align himself with the antithesis of the Bush family, which is Donald Trump,” he said. “What you end up doing is you lose everybody.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for George W. Bush said the former president is proud to support his nephew.

“George P. Bush is the strongest candidate and will be an excellent attorney general for Texas,” said the spokesperson Freddy Ford.

Aside from the contribution to George P. Bush, the former president recently gave money to two prominent Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment, according to Politico. He contributed $5,800 to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and $2,600 to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Both are facing Trump-backed primary challengers.

Recent polling shows Paxton out front, but still shy of the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Bush is running second, followed by Guzman and Gohmert.

Despite George P. Bush’s overtures, Trump threw his support behind Paxton, a close ally of the former president’s who launched a failed attempt to overturn 2020 election results in several key battleground states.

George P. Bush maintains Trump made the wrong choice. He, Guzman and Gohmert say that Paxton’s legal troubles, which include an FBI corruption probe, make him unfit for office. Paxton denies wrongdoing.

While George P. Bush’s embrace of Trump is at odds with his relatives, it’s a fissure the Republican has offered up as proof he is willing to “chart a different course.”

Jeb Bush lost a bitter presidential primary to the billionaire businessman, who mocked the former governor as “Low Energy Jeb.” George W. Bush didn’t vote for any presidential candidate in 2016 and refused to disclose who he picked in 2020.

While George P. Bush’s relatives haven’t made an appearance on the campaign trail, he said they are offering support and advice behind the scenes.

Jeb Bush “couldn’t be more proud and he’s been really supportive from a quiet corner of Florida,” George P. Bush said of his father.

“Uncle George, he’s a political animal,” he said. “His tips are just to out-hustle, run the retail campaign, show up and debate as many times as you can.”