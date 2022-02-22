Former Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry opens up about uncertain future with Browns

Jarvis Landry took to social media Tuesday morning to address his future with the Cleveland Browns. Landry also detailed his battle with injuries throughout he and the Browns’ tumultuous 2021 season.

Via his Twitter account, Landry said that suffered a high grade MCL sprain, a partial quad tear and a bone bruise during Cleveland’s Week 2 win over Houston. He said that he was hurt throughout the season after coming back from his injuries too quickly. Despite those injuries, Landry appeared in 12 games, where he caught 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns. He is hoping that those games are not his last in a Browns uniform.

“I have put the ball in [Cleveland’s] court by telling them I would like to stay,” Landry said, “but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

Landry’s injuries justify his dip in production last season. Before last season, Landry averaged 91 receptions for 1,004 yards and five touchdowns during his first seven seasons in the NFL. A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry led the NFL with 112 catches 2017, his final season with the Dolphins. He tallied a career-high 1,174 receiving yards in 2019, his second season with the Browns. Durability has also been one of Landry’s calling cards. Before last season, Landry had appeared in 111 out of a possible 112 regular season games.

The 29-year-old wideout is going into the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract that is slated to pay him about $16.3 million this season. It’s possible that the Browns may ask him to adjust his salary in order to help free up more cap space prior to the start of the new league year on March 16. It is unclear whether or not Landry would be willing to adjust his salary in order to stay in Cleveland.

It’s safe to say that quarterback Baker Mayfield would like to have his top receiver back in the fold for the upcoming season. With Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure last season, the Browns’ most experienced receiver sans Landry who is under contract for next season is Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has 48 receptions for 901 yards and five touchdowns during his first two seasons in Cleveland. Regardless of what happens with Landry, expect the Browns to add to their receiving corps over the next several months.

Cleveland is looking to bounce back after what was a disappointing 2021 season. Fresh off of the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994, the Browns were 8-9 in 2021 while finishing third in the AFC North division. Despite their disappointing season, the Browns have several key pieces in place that includes Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. They may also have Landry back in the mix if the Browns decide to bring him back for the 2022 campaign.