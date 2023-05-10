Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III pleads guilty to two charges stemming from fatal DUI crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders vast receiver Henry Ruggs III pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a Clark County District Court to a criminal price of DUI leading to dying and a misdemeanor rely of vehicular manslaughter,

according to ESPN.

Ruggs faces 3 to 10 years in a Nevada state jail and is due to be sentenced on Aug. 9.

He was once accused of using up to 156 miles consistent with hour down residential streets, with a blood-alcohol content material of 0.16 % (two times the felony restrict), on the time of a crash that resulted within the deaths of a 23-year-old girl, Tina Tintor, and her canine in November 2021. He was once to begin with charged with DUI, reckless using, and ownership of a firearm whilst below the affect, and was once launched by way of the Raiders within the speedy wake of the charges.

When requested to recognize main points of the crash that led to Tintor’s dying, Ruggs replied, “Yes, your honor.”

District Attorney Steven B. Wolfson launched a observation within the wake of Wednesday’s listening to. “I recognize this outcome is not sufficient to punish Ruggs for the loss the Tintor family has suffered,” the observation stated, “but there was a legitimate concern that a court would have suppressed the result of the blood draw. We would have lost the felony DUI charge. We couldn’t take that chance. This resolution sends Ruggs to prison for up to 10 years on a felony DUI conviction and brings closure to the Tintor family.”

The Tintor circle of relatives additionally launched a observation by means of their legal professionals. “Today, like every day, we remember Tina and Max, and how they were taken from us that fateful night,” the observation, consistent with ESPN. “No sentence will ever bring Tina and Max back, but we hope that everyone learns from this preventable incident so that no other families suffer like we do. We appreciate the efforts of the district attorney’s office to overcome the issues caused by the initial investigation, and we look forward to putting this behind us so that we can focus on honoring the memories of Tina and Max.”