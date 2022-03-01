Former Ranger Joey Gallo pokes fun at himself, MLB lockout with LinkedIn profile

With MLB’s opening day in jeopardy as players and owners continue to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement, former Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo took time to poke some fun at the situation.

Gallo — who may or may not be out of work for a while along with many others if players and owners cant reach an agreement — posted a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile page on Monday.

Gallo’s resume looks about as many would expect. He lists his current job as an outfielder with the New York Yankees, from July 2021-present. His only experience prior to that he listed was as an outfielder with the Rangers from June 2012-July 2021. He also listed his education at Bishop Gorman High School from 2008-2012.

Gallo’s listed skills: Getting dressed weird, hitting into the shift and striking out.

Ahead of last season’s trade deadline, the Rangers moved Gallo to the Yankees in exchange for a slew of prospects. Even after the trade, Gallo admitted he still thought about his former team “a lot.”

“I’m still dealing with it,” Gallo said. “I think about [the Rangers] a lot. Sometimes, I’ll see on TV that the Rangers are playing so-and-so and think we’ve got a game tonight. I’m so used to being with the Rangers. It’s all I’ve known. I’m getting used to being here and a new organization. They have welcomed everybody with open arms. But it’s also like being in a new school. There are some nerves.”

Monday marks the deadline set by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for both sides to reach a deal before games get canceled. Both sides continued talks into the evening of the deadline.

In case both sides can’t reach a deal, it appears Gallo at least has his backup plan in place.

