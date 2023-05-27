Former sanitation worker and Harvard Law student, Rehan Staton, has established a non-profit organization that recognizes and celebrates the contribution of the support staff at Harvard Law School. News features his inspiring story on “On the Road”. Stay updated with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on browser notifications.
Former sanitation worker and Harvard Law student honors school’s support staff
