Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen in ICU, Gary Patterson says

The news of former TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen being hospitalized in San Antonio has been showed by way of his former trainer, Gary Patterson. Kohlhausen made headlines in 2016 when he led the Horned Frogs to a mythical comeback win in the Alamo Bowl. Patterson said on Twitter that Kohlhausen has suffered critical accidents and is in the extensive care unit. The actual reason behind his accidents is lately unknown.

“Just wanted all Frogs to keep Bram Kohlhausen in your prayers tonight,” Patterson wrote in a tweet. “He will need all your help and prayers!”

Patterson coached Kohlhausen for 2 years right through the quarterback’s time at TCU from 2014 to 2015. Kohlhausen made his mark at the program right through the 2016 Alamo Bowl when he led the Horned Frogs to a three-overtime win after a 31-0 deficit. He threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 2 extra ratings as TCU made a fantastic comeback.

Current TCU head trainer Sonny Dykes was once in San Antonio for a San Antonio Quarterback Club match when he was once requested concerning the scenario. “I heard about it over the weekend. Certainly everyone’s ideas and prayers are with him and his circle of relatives,” Dykes said. “I believe everyone is aware of how tricky he’s and what a fighter he’s. We’re all wishing a fast restoration…”