Former Texas secretary of state sworn in as interim attorney general | Texas

(The Center Square) – Five days after the Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, and after First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said he would lead the office in accordance with state statute, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed someone else to temporarily lead the office.

Abbott on Wednesday appointed and swore in former Texas Secretary of State John Scott as a short-term interim attorney general, citing his authority to do so under Article 15, Section 5 of the Texas Constitution.

He also issued a proclamation and in a letter to the current Secretary of State, former state Sen. Jane Nelson, said it was a “provisional appointment to serve as Attorney General until a decision in the impeachment trial of Warren Kenneth Paxton. Jr. is reached.”

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott, a former Texas attorney general and former Texas Supreme Court justice, said in a statement. “He served under me in the Texas Attorney General’s Office and knows how the Office of the Attorney General operates.”

Scott previously served as the deputy attorney general overseeing all civil litigation, including more than 22,000 lawsuits involving Texas.

A Fort Worth attorney, Scott was appointed by Abbott to fill a vacant Secretary of State role in October 2021. As Secretary of State, he presided over four major statewide elections in 2022, and oversaw the forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in Texas.

Scott subsequently was appointed first chief operating officer of the Health and Human Services Commission and was later appointed as the chair of the board for the Department of Information Resources by the governor.

Scott has successfully tried over 100 lawsuits, the governor’s office notes, including handling cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, Texas Supreme Court, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second, Fifth, Seventh, and Tenth Circuits, nearly all Texas Courts of Appeals, U.S. District Court for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western District Courts of Texas, Texas state courts, and the State Office of Administrative Hearings.