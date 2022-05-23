Former Texas Tech golfer Mito Pereira places 3rd at PGA Championship after errant tee shot

TULSA — He thought the nerves were bad on Thursday. He thought they were bad Friday. He thought they were bad Saturday.

But Sunday?

“The fourth day was terrible,” Mito Pereira said. “I mean, this morning was tough.”

Pereira, a native of Chile and former Texas Tech golfer, led the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. by three shots on Sunday morning. He’d never won a PGA Tour event, and had only played in one prior Major championship.

By Sunday night, he was tied for third place and out of the running for the three-hole playoff which decided the eventual champion. Justin Thomas, who started the day seven shots behind Pereira, bested Dallas’ Will Zalatoris for the win.

Pereira, 27, was in position to make that a three-man playoff. He even had a shot to win outright in regulation.

He held a one-shot lead over Thomas and Zalatoris at -6 headed into Sunday’s final hole. But his final tee shot of the day swerved right and into the water. Pereira, the world’s 100th-ranked golfer, took a drop from the fairway and sailed his second shot past the green. His third shot rolled past the pin and off the fairway, and his fourth shot fell short.

Pereira settled for a double-bogey. He dropped two shots on the hole, fell out of first place, playoff contention and into third. He tied with Cameron Young, both at -4, and took home $870,000 for his troubles.

“I just played it through, and actually had a one-shot lead on 18 and that was pretty good” Pereira said. “Sad to hit it in the water. I mean, I wish I could do it again.”

Pereira shot a 5-over 75 in Sunday’s final round, but remained atop the leaderboard through the first 17 holes. He had an opportunity to take a two-stroke lead on 17, but his 12-foot birdie putt fell an inch short of the cup.

“I just hit it really good, really good line, and just didn’t go in,” Pereira said. “I mean, if I would have made that, it was a little different, but still, I have to do par on 18 to win a major, you know.”

Pereira, who shot 71-67-67-71 for the tournament, was greeted by friends and family as he walked off the 18th green. The finish will no doubt sting, though he’ll work to find solace in the collective week as a whole.

“I finished third on my first major this year,” Pereira said. “I think I have to really just hold to that.”

Spieth finishes tied for 34th: Jordan Spieth’s chase for the career grand slam will need to wait another year.

Spieth, a Jesuit graduate, shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday but couldn’t dig himself out of the hole he’d dug himself into in round three. The 28-year-old shot a 4-over 74 on Saturday and entered the final round at 5-over par, a whole 14 shots behind Pereira.

He carded three birdies to two bogeys, and finished the week 74th in strokes gained putting but 12th in strokes gained off the tee.

The eighth-ranked player in the world, Spieth needs just a PGA Championship victory to complete the career grand slam. He’s previously won the Masters, U.S. Open and the British Open. His best finish at the PGA Championship was second place in 2015.

