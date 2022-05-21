Front Page

Former Texas Tech Red Raider Golfer Mito Pereira Holds 2nd at PGA Championship

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Guillermo “Mito” Pereira Hinke, a former Texas Tech Red Raider golfer, is playing in the second major championship of his young career. His previous experience? He missed the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open. This time appears to be different.

While some of the world’s top-ranked golfers struggled to go low at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, Pereira — the world’s 100th-ranked golfer — climbed the leaderboard.

Former Texas Tech golfer Mito Pereira

Former Texas Tech golfer Mito Pereira

Former Texas Tech golfer Mito Pereira

“I’ve been hitting the ball really well, so if I can just put one day of good putting, something like this comes up,” Pereira said in his post-round presser. “So just really happy how I ended up playing today.”



