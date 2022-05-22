Former Texas Tech Red Raider Mito Pereira Takes PGA Championship Lead Into Fin

Front Page

Former Texas Tech Red Raider Mito Pereira Takes PGA Championship Lead Into Final Round

May 22, 2022
Mito Pereira is doing his best to keep things normal Saturday night. As normal as it possibly can be while he’s leading the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pereira shot a third-round 69 on Saturday to hold a three-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris entering Sunday. Pereira, 27, just got his tour card last year by virtue of winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour, is in uncharted territory, and trying to remain as calm as possible.

“It’s by far the biggest tournament that I’ve played, the biggest round of golf and tomorrow is going to be even bigger,” Pereira said after the third round. “I’ll just try to keep it simple, try to do the same things that I’ve been doing and try to not even look at the people around.”



