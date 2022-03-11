Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn meets with Jan. 6 committee, takes fifth

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Photographs

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s former nationwide safety adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, appeared Thursday earlier than the Home committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and exercised his Fifth Modification proper in response to the panel’s questions, his legal professional stated.

The committee subpoenaed Flynn in November, requesting paperwork and testimony in reference to a Dec. 18, 2020, assembly he reportedly attended with then-President Trump within the Oval Workplace, the place seizing voting machines used within the 2020 election was allegedly mentioned.

Flynn was additionally allegedly concerned in efforts to draft a number of memos ordering a number of federal businesses to grab voting machines, which Trump finally didn’t signal.

Flynn’s lead counsel, David Warrington, stated Flynn “exercised his fifth modification proper to say no to reply the Committee’s questions” at his look Thursday.

A committee spokesperson declined to touch upon Flynn’s look.

Trump had allegedly contemplated ordering the U.S. Division of Homeland Safety to grab states’ voting machines as a part of his efforts to problem the 2020 election outcomes, and Flynn publicly prodded Trump to declare martial regulation and order the navy to supervise new elections within the battleground states that Trump had misplaced.

In the future earlier than Trump met with Flynn, the previous nationwide safety adviser instructed the conservative information outlet Newsmax that Trump “might take navy capabilities and he might place them in these states and principally rerun an election in every of these states.”

Flynn filed a lawsuit towards Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the committee in December looking for “declaratory and injunctive reduction” from a subpoena from the committee looking for his data and testimony.

A federal choose shortly rejected Flynn’s effort to get a brief restraining order that might have barred the committee from implementing its subpoena towards him and acquiring any of his cellphone knowledge from a third-party telecommunications firm.

Flynn and former Trump legal professional Sidney Powell tried to enlist a Pentagon official to assist overturn the election, ABC Information Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote in his ebook Betrayal: The Remaining Act of the Trump Present.

In response to the ebook, Flynn — who had simply acquired an unconditional presidential pardon from Trump after pleading responsible in 2017 to mendacity to the FBI through the Russia probe — made a frantic telephone name to a senior Trump intelligence official named Ezra Cohen (generally known as Ezra Cohen-Watnick), who beforehand labored below Flynn at each the Protection Intelligence Company and the Nationwide Safety Council.

Flynn urged Cohen that “he wanted to get orders signed, that ballots wanted to be seized, and that extraordinary measures wanted to be taken to cease Democrats from stealing the election,” Karl reported.

“Sir, the election is over,” Cohen instructed Flynn, in response to the ebook. “It is time to transfer on.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.