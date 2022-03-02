Former U.S Rep. John Bryant’s comeback bid to statehouse heads to runoff

Former Democratic U.S Rep. John Bryant on Tuesday was headed for a runoff in his bid to make a comeback to the Texas House.
One of five candidates in northern Dallas’ District 114, Bryant will have an overtime match against either Dallas lawyer Alexandra Guio or former state senate candidate Kendall Scudder, who were in a close race for second and a spot against Bryant.
“I just felt like it was time to get off the sidelines and get to a position to be able to fight back against these guys,” Bryant said of his candidacy. “Democrats are losing every single battle and I decided it was time to step up and try to provide some leadership.”
Bryant’s candidacy added intrigue to the primary race to replace retiring Democrat John Turner. Before he filed his candidacy at the deadline, four Democrats — all under age 40 — were vying to replace Turner.
Democrats are trying to convince members of the emerging generation to take leadership roles, so Bryant’s candidacy forces voters to choose between a proven veteran from a previous era, or younger, less-established Democrat.
The newly revised District 114 is composed of a majority of minority residents and skews younger in sections. It includes parts of North and East Dallas, including the M Streets, Casa Linda and some neighborhoods around White Rock Lake.
Bryant, 75, campaigned on his view that the stakes are too high to take the chance on an unproven lawmaker.
Scudder, who at 31 is the youngest candidate in the race, said it was time for new leadership in the Legislature and at times he scolded Bryant for trying to stand in the way of what the former House member was able to achieve–being a lawmaker in his thirties.
Bryant spent nine years in the Texas House, serving on the Committees on Judicial Affairs, Criminal Justice, and Education. He was twice named one of the “Ten Best Legislators” by Texas Monthly Magazine. In 1982 he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served for 14 years representing Dallas and 10 North and Central Texas counties.
The Dallas Democrat lost a 1996 Senate primary to Crandall teacher Victor Morales, who drove around in a white pickup in route to the Democratic Party nomination against Republican Phil Gramm.
Guio, 34, cast herself as the face a district that is younger and ethnically diverse than in the past. She is the only woman in the contest.
Several other key North Texas House races on Tuesday were headed for runoffs, including an incumbent targeted by GOP insurgents.
In Dallas’ County’s House District 100, the seat Democrat Jasmine Crockett is giving up to run for Congress, former Dallas council member and Democrat Sandra Crenshaw was leading, with Venton Jones running second.
Over in District 91, Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, was holding off challenges from David Lowe, Anthony Reed, David Silvey and Benjamin Damico. Klick is a strong ally of GOP House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont, and appeared to be headed for victory.
In Collin County, Republicans are vying for District 61, which is a new district in the northern part of the county, McKinney council member Frederick Frazier and Republican Paul Chabot appeared headed for a runoff. Frazier, a Dallas Police Association leader, was leading.
Also in Collin County, Democrats hope to win in the radically changed District 70 currently held by retiring Republican Scott Sanford. In that race Cassandra Garcia Hernandez had a small lead over Lorenzo Sanchez in what will be settled in a runoff.
On the Republican side, Jamee Jolly was holding down first-place, joining Eric Bowlin in a runoff.
Democrats could win a redrawn district in Tarrant County now held by Republican Jeff Cason, where late Tuesday night Salman Bhojani was in a position to win the contest outright.
The 2022 election season is highlighted by new faces headed to the Texas House and Senate.
When the Legislature convenes in 2023, there will be eight new members of the House. And a new senator will replace the retiring Jane Nelson of Denton County. Statewide, 28 House lawmakers have retired or left their seats to run for another office. Five senators are not running for reelection, including several moderate Republicans, including Kel Seliger of Amarillo and Larry Taylor of Friendswood.