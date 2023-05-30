Former UCLA DC Bill McGovern dies at 60: Cancer forced college and NFL veteran to miss end of last season

The former college soccer and NFL assistant trainer, Bill McGovern, gave up the ghost on Tuesday due to most cancers. McGovern, who was once 60 years previous, served as UCLA’s defensive coordinator in 2022. However, he neglected the second one part of the season as a result of of his well being problems and later transitioned into an administrative function with the soccer program. The UCLA program issued a observation from his circle of relatives thanking all the UCLA neighborhood, particularly head trainer Chip Kelly and his spouse Jill, in conjunction with the avid gamers, coaches, running shoes, improve personnel, and their households for his or her love and improve right through this tough time.

McGovern started his training occupation at the University of Pennsylvania in 1985 and coached at a number of universities and faculties like Holy Cross, UMass, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Nebraska. He joined Kelly’s UCLA personnel last season after finishing a number of training stints within the NFL.

McGovern first entered the NFL training ranks in 2013 when he changed into the linebackers trainer for the Philadelphia Eagles, the place Kelly was once the trainer. He then went on to trainer linebackers for the New York Giants from 2016-19 adopted through a stint as a defensive assistant at Nebraska, and later as Chicago Bears within linebackers trainer in 2021.

McGovern is survived through his spouse, Colleen, and 3 daughters: Amanda, Delainey and Mackenzie. He was once indexed at the poll for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.