Former UCO vice president resigns current position after arrest

Former UCO vice president resigns current position following arrest
Earlier this week, Myron Pope was arrested on a solicitation of prostitution charge.
A former University of Central Oklahoma vice president resigned from his current position following his arrest.Earlier this week, Myron Pope was arrested on a solicitation of prostitution charge. He was taken into custody by members of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.University of Alabama President Stuart Bell sent out a statement that said in part, “We understand this news will be difficult for our community.”
