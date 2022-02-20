Trending News

Former UCO vice president resigns current position after arrest

February 19, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
A former University of Central Oklahoma vice president resigned from his current position following his arrest.Earlier this week, Myron Pope was arrested on a solicitation of prostitution charge. He was taken into custody by members of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.University of Alabama President Stuart Bell sent out a statement that said in part, “We understand this news will be difficult for our community.”

OKLAHOMA CITY —

A former University of Central Oklahoma vice president resigned from his current position following his arrest.

Earlier this week, Myron Pope was arrested on a solicitation of prostitution charge. He was taken into custody by members of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell sent out a statement that said in part, “We understand this news will be difficult for our community.”



