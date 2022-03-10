Former UFC strawweight Paige VanZant, WWE star Jeff Hardy latest to sign deals with AEW

Paige VanZant is getting into the skilled wrestling world as a part of All Elite Wrestling, however she nonetheless has obligations to the struggle sport. VanZant is predicted to make appearances for each AEW and Naked Knuckle Combating Championship in 2022.

VanZant signed her AEW contract within the closing section of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. She signed a contract after attacking Tay Conti, distracting TNT champion Sammy Guevara lengthy sufficient for Scorpio Sky to get the higher hand and seize the title in Wednesday’s primary occasion.

PVZ is predicted to begin pro-wrestling coaching in preparation for a match in opposition to Tay Conti, in accordance with MMA Fighting. The UFC and Dancing with the Stars alum reportedly signed a long-term take care of the promotion. She’s going to proceed to seem on AEW programming alongside American High Staff coach and pro-wrestling supervisor Dan Lambert.

VanZant, 27, remains to be beneath contract with BKFC and is predicted to compete for the fight sports activities promotion this yr. BKFC president David Feldman beforehand informed the publication that plans are for PVZ to compete in late spring or early summer time.

“Paige remains to be beneath contract with BKFC,” BKFC officers informed MMA Combating. “The businesses will work collectively to construct her profession.”

VanZant (8-5 in MMA, 0-2 in bare-knuckle boxing) made her first AEW look in September alongside Lambert and different UFC and Bellator fighters. Her AEW appearances thus far have additionally included Jorge Masvidal, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and her husband Austin Vanderford.

Extra pro-wrestling information