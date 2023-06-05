Former Vice President Mike Pence officially files to run for president in 2024





Former Vice President Mike Pence has not too long ago submitted his legit submitting to run for the 2024 presidential race. It has been reported that he’s set to make an legit announcement this Wednesday in Iowa, the place he used to be provide with different Republican applicants over the former weekend. According to CBS News political director Fin Gómez, Pence is off to an outstanding get started in his marketing campaign. He has garnered the improve of many inside his birthday party, who’re hoping to see him prepared the ground to a Republican victory in the following presidential election.

In the intervening time, those that want to stay up-to-date with the newest news referring to this presidential race and different breaking news can decide to obtain indicators by means of their browser. By turning on notifications, they’ll be a number of the first to know of any vital occasions, are living happenings, and unique experiences.