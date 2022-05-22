Business

FormerFoxCorrespondentSaysPoliceShouldStopTuckerCarlsonFromLying

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
  • Fox’sformerchiefpoliticalcorrespondentsaidlawenforcementwilleventuallyhavetostepinto”stopthelying”comingfromplaceslikeFoxNewsandTuckerCarlson.
  • CarlCameronsaidCarlsonhasbeen”screamingfireinacrowdedmoviehouseforyears.” 
  • “SoonerorlaterthelawenforcementandtheUSgovernmentisgoingtohavetostopthelying,”Cameronsaid.
    AformercorrespondentwithFoxNewssuggestedonSaturdaythatlawenforcementagencieswillhavetotakeactionagainstFoxNewsandTuckerCarlsonto”stopthelying.”

    CarlCameron,Fox’sformerchiefpoliticalcorrespondent,toldCNN’sJimAcostathatCarlsoninparticularhasbeen”screamingfireinacrowdedmoviehouseforyears.” 

     

    “Thefactofthematteris,ifyoudisturbthepeacebystartingariotinamovietheater,copsaregoingtoarrestyouandyoumightendupinjailoryoumightendupinsomethingworse,”Cameronsaid.

    “Andthatkindofstuffabsolutelyhastostop,whetherit’stheantitrustbilltotakedownanddeplatformpeoplewholieandputoutfalsehoodsthatcausedamageandviolent,violenthate—thereoughttobesomethingdoneaboutit,”hecontinued.

    CameronwasreferencingCarlson’sremarksontheBuffaloshootingsuspectfromearlierthisweek.

    AsInsider’sConnorPerrettandKieranPress-Reynoldsreported,policesaytheyfoundadocumentbelongingtotheBuffaloshootingsuspectthatwasrifewithconspiracytheoriessuchasthewhitenationalist”replacementtheory,”whichclaimsimmigrationbynon-whitepeopleisanattempttoreplacethewhitepopulationintheUS.

    CarlsonlatchedontothattheoryinhiscoverageoftheBuffaloshooting,saidCameron,addingthattheUSgovernmenthastotakeactionagainstpeoplewhospreadandamplifymisinformation.

    “Democratshavetokickitin,”hesaid.”ThepresidenthastobemoreforcefulandsoonerorlaterthelawenforcementandtheUSgovernmentisgoingtohavetostopthelyingbecauseit’scausingpeople’sdeaths.”

    “It’snotjustFox,it’ssocialmediaingeneral,”headded.”It’sontheinternet.Andwehavetorememberthatagoodportionofwhatwereadiscomingfromfolkswhoaren’tAmericans,pretendingtobeAmericansinordertogaslightthemevenworse.”

    Whenreachedforcomment,aFoxNewsspokespersondirectedInsidertovariouson-aircommentsfromCarlsoninwhichhedenouncespoliticalviolence.





