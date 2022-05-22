FormerFoxCorrespondentSaysPoliceShouldStopTuckerCarlsonFromLying
AformercorrespondentwithFoxNewssuggestedonSaturdaythatlawenforcementagencieswillhavetotakeactionagainstFoxNewsandTuckerCarlsonto”stopthelying.”
CarlCameron,Fox’sformerchiefpoliticalcorrespondent,toldCNN’sJimAcostathatCarlsoninparticularhasbeen”screamingfireinacrowdedmoviehouseforyears.”
“Thefactofthematteris,ifyoudisturbthepeacebystartingariotinamovietheater,copsaregoingtoarrestyouandyoumightendupinjailoryoumightendupinsomethingworse,”Cameronsaid.
“Andthatkindofstuffabsolutelyhastostop,whetherit’stheantitrustbilltotakedownanddeplatformpeoplewholieandputoutfalsehoodsthatcausedamageandviolent,violenthate—thereoughttobesomethingdoneaboutit,”hecontinued.
CameronwasreferencingCarlson’sremarksontheBuffaloshootingsuspectfromearlierthisweek.
AsInsider’sConnorPerrettandKieranPress-Reynoldsreported,policesaytheyfoundadocumentbelongingtotheBuffaloshootingsuspectthatwasrifewithconspiracytheoriessuchasthewhitenationalist”replacementtheory,”whichclaimsimmigrationbynon-whitepeopleisanattempttoreplacethewhitepopulationintheUS.
CarlsonlatchedontothattheoryinhiscoverageoftheBuffaloshooting,saidCameron,addingthattheUSgovernmenthastotakeactionagainstpeoplewhospreadandamplifymisinformation.
“Democratshavetokickitin,”hesaid.”ThepresidenthastobemoreforcefulandsoonerorlaterthelawenforcementandtheUSgovernmentisgoingtohavetostopthelyingbecauseit’scausingpeople’sdeaths.”
“It’snotjustFox,it’ssocialmediaingeneral,”headded.”It’sontheinternet.Andwehavetorememberthatagoodportionofwhatwereadiscomingfromfolkswhoaren’tAmericans,pretendingtobeAmericansinordertogaslightthemevenworse.”
Whenreachedforcomment,aFoxNewsspokespersondirectedInsidertovariouson-aircommentsfromCarlsoninwhichhedenouncespoliticalviolence.