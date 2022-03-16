Formula One changes safety car rules to prevent 2021 Abu Dhabi GP repeat

Method One’s governing physique made a tweak to the security automobile guidelines on Tuesday to keep away from a repeat of the controversy that erupted after final yr’s title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi.

Race director Michael Masi, who was changed final month, modified the process within the closing laps at Yas Marina in a transfer that allowed Pink Bull’s Max Verstappen to move Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and take the title.

Hamilton would in any other case have taken a file eighth championship.

The governing FIA spelled out in a revised version of the 2022 sporting laws that ‘all’, fairly than the extra ambiguous ‘any’, lapped vehicles should unlap themselves earlier than a re-start.

Masi had allowed the race to renew after solely the lapped vehicles between Verstappen and Hamilton, then main, had unlapped themselves.

The ending of the security automobile interval in Abu Dhabi was massively controversial. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP through Getty Pictures

That allowed sufficient time for one final lap of racing, with the Dutchman on contemporary tyres and capable of overtake his title rival.

Masi has since been changed by two officers, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will share the race director job as a part of a wider restructuring of the refereeing course of.

They are going to be assisted by FIA stalwart Herbie Blash who will return as everlasting senior advisor, having retired in 2016 after 50 years within the sport. Blash was beforehand assistant to the late race director Charlie Whiting.

The brand new season begins in Bahrain this weekend.