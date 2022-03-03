Formula One terminates Russian Grand Prix contract

Formula One has confirmed it has terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, meaning the sport has no plans to hold a race in the country in the future.

The news comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and follows F1’s decision last week not to race in Russia in September this year.

In a statement on Thursday, the sport confirmed that discussions following last week’s announcement led F1 to decide to terminate its contract with the race’s promoter.



“Formula One can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” the statement said.

F1’s original deal to race in Russia was struck in 2014 between President Vladimir Putin and the sport’s then CEO Bernie Ecclestone.

Putin handed out trophies on the podium to the top three finishers in 2014 and 2015.

The Russian Grand Prix was due to relocate from Sochi Autodrom to the Igora Drive circuit outside St Petersburg in 2023.