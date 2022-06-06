Fort Myers man arrested for 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist close to San Carlos Park.
In keeping with the Florida Freeway Patrol (FHP), on December 9 2021 the person recognized as 41-year outdated Tyrone Bundren was touring south on US 41 when he collided with a crossing bicyclist.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bicyclist killed in San Carlos Park hit-and-run crash
The crash additionally concerned a car touring behind Bundren which ran over the bicyclist and crashed right into a tree, in response to FHP.
The bicyclist was pronounced lifeless on the scene, in response to the report.
Bundren fled the scene in the course of the aftermath of the crash with the bicycle nonetheless lodged beneath his car, FHP mentioned.
Bundren’s deserted car was discovered by troopers a mile from the crash on Doral Drive.
The FHP Murder Division has arrested Bundren after a radical investigation and he faces fees of leaving the scene involving demise and driving with a revoked license.