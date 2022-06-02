Fort Myers police warn of uptick in car thefts and break-ins

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are asking drivers to lock up earlier than leaving automobiles unattended.
Reviews present round 20 automobiles have been reported stolen inside metropolis limits.
Police say criminals are focusing on neighborhoods round Cleveland Avenue.
This map reveals the place police have taken reviews up to now.
Investigators say most circumstances contain an unlocked automobile door with keys left inside.
Suspects are taking automobiles to completely different cities and a few are committing separate crimes in them.
Reviews present worthwhile objects, in addition to weapons, have additionally been reported stolen in these incidents.
Drivers are urged to take away every little thing necessary from their automobiles and all the time bear in mind to take their keys with them.
Investigators say there aren’t any identified suspects presently.
Anybody with info on these incidents is requested to report it to FMPD.