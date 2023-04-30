Fort Myers shooting under investigation

New information concerning the shooting in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night time has been launched through the police. The incident took place at round 10:30 P.M. An argument broke out between two teams out of doors the Lucky Screw close to 1527 Hendry Street, and one individual sustained a gunshot wound and is lately receiving clinical consideration.

The government are reviewing surveillance photos and wondering witnesses to be able to accumulate extra information concerning the incident. Anyone who could possibly supply help is advised to touch SWFL Crime Stoppers.

ContactSWFL Crime Stoppers if you’ll be able to lend a hand.