Fort Pierce Man Shot and Killed

Fort Pierce – Tuesday May 16, 2023: Authorities in Fort Pierce are lately investigating the tragic taking pictures loss of life of a person who was once fatally shot all the way through some kind of altercation. The sufferer has since been recognized as Emmanuel Preston Knight, a 51-year-old male.

According to experiences, the incident came about past due Monday morning within the 600 block of South twelfth Street. Police had been alerted to the placement after receiving a choice at roughly 11:49 am. Upon arriving on the scene, officials discovered Knight affected by a gunshot wound. He was once instantly transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital through St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, however he was once later pronounced lifeless.

The government have mentioned that that is an ongoing investigation, and they’re urging somebody with any information concerning the case to touch Detective Kevin Mohamed. You can succeed in him through calling 772-467-6905 or 772-979-1451, or through emailing him at [email protected] Additionally, if you want to stay nameless, you’ll name Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).

Our ideas move out to Emmanuel Preston Knight’s circle of relatives all the way through this extremely tough time.