Fort Worth And Arlington To Host PBR Finals

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals are heading to Fort Worth and Arlington next year.

“AT&T Stadium is the home of the Cowboys, and it is fitting to be the destination for western sports enthusiasts around the globe to take in the climax of bull riding’s crown jewel, the PBR World Finals,” said PBR CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason. Gleason announced next year’s event scheduled on May 17.

Rounds one to four of the 2024 World Finals will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on May 10 to 13, 2024.

“We’ve hosted incredibly successful events at AT&T Stadium for more than a decade and bookending the World Finals’ start at Dickies Arena with the grand finale at this extraordinary state-of-the-art venue will put a giant exclamation point on the finals while adding to our already diverse and burgeoning schedule in the heart of Cowboy Country in Fort Worth,” said Gleason.

The final rounds of the competition will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on May 18 to 19, 2024.

According to Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones, Hosting PBR at AT&T Stadium is one of their longest running events since the stadium opened in 2009.

“Since then, the fans of North Texas have grown accustomed to attending this great event at AT&T Stadium, and we’re extremely honored to continue this incredible tradition and relationship with PBR by hosting the World Finals in 2024,” Jones said.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 event. The finals will also offer a variety of programming, including:

A concert series

A fan zones

Competitive events including the Women’s Rodeo World Championship Week, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting

“We’re thrilled about PBR’s decision to bring the action-packed World Finals back to AT&T Stadium here in the American Dream City,” said Arlington mayor Jim Ross. “We’re ready to welcome fans next year to our world class entertainment district to cheer on the top bull riders as they chase their dreams on the international stage.”

The PBR was held in Fort Worth for the first time in 2022.

The AT&T Stadium has also previously hosted the PBR World Finals. The stadium was the first venue outside of Las Vegas to welcome the event when it relocated in 2020 due to ongoing restrictions associated with the COVID-19.

“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we recognize numerous historic and record-setting PBR moments have happened in both Fort Worth and Arlington,” said Gleason. “Going forward in future seasons, we will ramp up the excitement with new and even more exciting and diverse fan experiences, including an even larger presence in the Fort Worth Stockyards to further connect with the very audience who have helped make us who we are today.”

More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually in the PBR. The organization’s 2023 finals event is currently underway.

Following the first three rounds of competition an injured, and not competing, top-ranked Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), remains 74 points ahead of number two Leme, while top five Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) and Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) capped the first weekend of action with a score to inch closer to the number one rank.

The champion of the event will receive bragging rights and a $1 million bonus.

The PBR action will continue on May 18 until Sunday, May 21. Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

