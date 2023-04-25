Fort Worth drag show: Counter-protesters arrested after clash

Fort Worth Police have launched frame digicam pictures of the hot arrest of counter-protesters from the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, after clips that they shared went viral on Twitter. The police have mentioned that they arrested 3 other folks, two of them for felonies, following an incident wherein a gaggle of round 5 protesters, which integrated the John Brown Gun Club, arrived to protest at a drag display brunch being held close to Fort Worth Brewery and Pizza. The membership contributors was keen on an altercation, with one in every of them spraying an individual concerned within the anti-drag protest with pepper spray, whilst any other counter-protester assaulted a police officer with an umbrella as they tried to arrest the one that used the pepper spray. Samuel Fowlkes used to be arrested and charged with 4 counts of attack inflicting physically harm, evasion of arrest, resisting arrest and attack on a peace officer, a second-degree legal. Another counter-protester, Christopher Guillott, faces fees of attack on a peace officer and the disruption of public tasks. Police have mentioned that they’re going to evaluation the incident to resolve if the officials’ movements have been inside coverage.
Drag occasions, together with the ones in North Texas, have ceaselessly been focused through anti-LGBTQ protestors.
The officials’ frame digicam pictures does no longer come with a transparent view of Folkwes’ arrest; a video shared through the John Brown Gun Club presentations Fowlkes shouting for assist because the officials attempt to arrest him. The team additionally complained that an officer’s gun used to be pointed at them whilst he slings it over his head. The officer can also be heard pronouncing “I flagged all of y’all” within the video. Flagging is when somebody issues a gun at someone else.