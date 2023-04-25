Fort Worth drag show: Counter-protesters arrested after clash





Fort Worth Police have launched frame digicam pictures of the hot arrest of counter-protesters from the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, after clips that they shared went viral on Twitter. The police have mentioned that they arrested 3 other folks, two of them for felonies, following an incident wherein a gaggle of round 5 protesters, which integrated the John Brown Gun Club, arrived to protest at a drag display brunch being held close to Fort Worth Brewery and Pizza. The membership contributors was keen on an altercation, with one in every of them spraying an individual concerned within the anti-drag protest with pepper spray, whilst any other counter-protester assaulted a police officer with an umbrella as they tried to arrest the one that used the pepper spray. Samuel Fowlkes used to be arrested and charged with 4 counts of attack inflicting physically harm, evasion of arrest, resisting arrest and attack on a peace officer, a second-degree legal. Another counter-protester, Christopher Guillott, faces fees of attack on a peace officer and the disruption of public tasks. Police have mentioned that they’re going to evaluation the incident to resolve if the officials’ movements have been inside coverage.