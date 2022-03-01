Fort Worth man sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to raping, kidnapping child

A 55-year-old Fort Worth man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to raping and kidnapping a child, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said.

James Williams was convicted of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from a park near the Meadowbrook Golf Course in 2015, prosecutors said. Williams stopped his car, came up behind the girl, put her in a chokehold and put her in his car.

He told the girl not to scream and to turn off her phone before driving off, the DA’s office said. He then sexually assaulted her and left her in a vacant lot near her home.

In October 2018, the Combined DNA Index System, a database that collects DNA evidence from unsolved crimes, linked DNA evidence from the 2015 rape to another case, prosecutors said. In that case, Williams was sentenced to two years in prison in 2016 for the attempted kidnapping of another young girl.

He was charged January 2019, but he was already in jail after he failed to disclose his sex offender status when he worked as a youth sports referee in Granbury and Godley ISDs and as a delivery driver.

An attorney for Williams could not be immediately reached for comment.

Williams has been accused in multiple kidnappings. According to Tarrant County court documents, Williams was sentenced to two years in prison after he was accused of trying to grab an 11-year-old girl and shove her into his car in April 2015. He was initially charged with aggravated kidnapping, but jurors convicted him on a lesser charge of attempted kidnapping in 2016.

In 2012, Williams was accused of trying to abduct a young girl in Tarrant County while she was walking to school and telling her to get in his car or he’d shoot her, according to court records. A grand jury declined to indict him on the kidnapping charge a few months later.

In 1994, Williams was sentenced to nine months in jail in Hawaii for kidnapping a woman.