Fort Worth Mayfest hail storm: Looking back on May 5, 1995





On May 5, 1995, North Texas skilled a hailstorm not like every other. A cluster of serious storms produced large hail, some as large as softballs, as they moved thru Tarrant County, inflicting injury to the yearly outside Mayfest match in Fort Worth, which was once attended via 10,000 other people.

The hailstorm additionally brought about heavy rainfall right through the Metroplex, growing flooding prerequisites that ended in 16 deaths, over 400 accidents, and $2 billion value of wear. In lately’s cash, this equates to round $3.3 billion.

Jeff Hicks, who was once operating as an electrician on the pageant, remembered the sound of the upcoming hurricane. “We were lucky nobody was hurt worse than they were,” he instructed WFAA in 2015. “I was on the south end of the park. We heard this noise, and it sounded like a tornado coming.”

The supercell hurricane didn’t produce a twister, but it surely did come with huge hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and rainfall charges of as much as 2.25 inches in quarter-hour, in step with the National Weather Service.

Given the level of wear and accidents on the Mayfest match, the hurricane is referred to now because the “Mayfest” hurricane. More than 400 other people have been injured, with over 60 other people having to be hospitalized. Footage from WFAA’s archive presentations that the hurricane additionally broken greater than 350 automobiles, with home windows smashed out and hoods battered via the hail.

Most of the hurricane’s fatalities have been because of flooding because it moved thru North Texas. Fifteen other people died in Dallas County floodwaters, together with a number of who drove into prime water and have been swept away. Two other people have been killed when a heavy rain brought about a roof to cave in, whilst two others have been struck via lightning. Two other people fell into prime water and drowned, and one particular person died in Tarrant County after using right into a flooded creek.

Despite the devastating results of the hailstorm, it resulted in stepped forward protection measures at outside occasions. The National Weather Service and native emergency control businesses labored in combination to stop attainable risks at occasions like Mayfest. The hurricane brought about the Tarrant County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (R.A.C.E.S) to be stationed at outside occasions within the house to provide climate information and improve, as said via the Weather Service.