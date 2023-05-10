Fort Worth Mayor Supports ‘Raise-the-Age’ Gun Bill – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker lately expressed issue to find the correct phrases to handle the mass capturing that passed off in Allen, Texas. The capturing, which noticed the lack of lifetime of a father, mom, and their more youthful son, and left their 6-year-old son orphaned, has left Parker and the broader group reeling.

Despite the emotional toll, Parker is made up our minds to peer commonplace sense gun regulations enacted. In specific, she helps elevating the age prohibit to 21 for purchasing semi-automatic guns, a measure defined in House Bill 2744. After the House committee voted to advance the invoice, Parker tweeted in reinforce, citing that whilst it shouldn’t have avoided the hot tragedy, this can be a step in opposition to combating long run ones. Parker additionally expressed delight in Republican Rep. Justin Holland of Heath, considered one of two Republicans who voted in choose of the invoice transferring ahead, and inspired him to stay daring in his stance.

And whilst there may be rising reinforce, Representative Jeff Leach reminds everybody that there’s nonetheless so much they do not know in regards to the fresh tragedy. Leach believes that those shootings are going down some distance too incessantly and notes that it does not should be this manner. Unfortunately, there are nonetheless demanding situations to the passage of such regulations in Texas, and it continues to be noticed what the long run holds.

For Parker, alternatively, the desire for alternate is amply transparent. She issues to the grieving households who’re pleading for small adjustments and feels that coverage leaders have a duty to reply to their name. The invoice wishes to fulfill a number of cut-off dates, and the clock is ticking. The Calendars Committee is chaired by way of Rep. Dustin Burrows, who voted towards the invoice’s development as a member of the make a choice committee.

Parker lately spoke with NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine about her reinforce for House Bill 2744. While the street forward could also be lengthy, Mayor Parker stays steadfast in her dedication to enacting alternate.

See extra I do know this invoice shouldn’t have avoided the Allen mall mass capturing, however this can be a get started in combating long run tragedies. HB 2744 may just save lives. It merits debate from our leaders within the Texas legislature. (4/5) — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) (*5*)







Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker met with NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine about her reinforce for House Bill 2744, which might lift the age prohibit to 21 for purchasing semi-automatic guns in Texas.