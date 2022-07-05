Texas

Fort Worth: Motorcyclist dies in crash against vehicle

July 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a lethal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fort Worth late Monday night time.

When officers acquired to the scene, they had been instructed the motorcyclist was driving a “very high rate of speed” whereas going south on McCart Avenue. The rider then struck a vehicle as that driver was getting onto McCart Avenue from Duringer Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced lifeless on the scene. No one concerned in the accident has been recognized.

story by The Texas Tribune

