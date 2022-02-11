Front Page

Fort Worth officer arrested for DWI while driving police vehicle

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth officer has been arrested after he was allegedly driving a police vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said.

Police told WFAA they were made aware of the officer’s alleged actions on Feb. 8. The officer, who has not yet been identified, is a 29-year veteran of the department, according to police.

Police said the officer, at the time of the incident, was working in a “support services capacity” and was not in uniform. According to police, he was not interacting with the public.

The officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated after an investigation, police said. Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

Police said the officer’s criminal case will be handed to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. An internal investigation is also underway.

The officer was placed on restricted duty and “stripped of all police powers,” police said.



