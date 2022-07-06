Fort Worth PD investigating after driver crashes into home

The driver was transported to a neighborhood hospital in crucial situation. Witnesses say two individuals ran away from the automotive earlier than it crashed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department are trying to find solutions after a person drove into a home on July 4 — and was discovered hunched over the steering wheel with a gunshot wound.

Per police, the driver was transported to a neighborhood hospital and was crucial the final time they checked.

The crash occurred after 11 p.m. close to 3400 Wedgeworth Dr.

According to the householders, they discovered the driver unresponsive and hunched over the steering wheel. The automotive was additionally nonetheless in drive.

A person who solely needed to be recognized as ‘Ivan’ instructed WFAA his father owns the home and that he lives subsequent door.

His younger daughter was watching tv within the room the place the automotive crashed.

Security video reveals Ivan dashing into the house–yelling for individuals to name 911 after the crash. Thankfully, his daughter wasn’t harmed.

“It just stunned me out of nowhere,” Ivan instructed WFAA. “Like I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Ivan noticed the crash occur. He was on his entrance garden speaking to his neighbor when he noticed the automotive up the street start to roll in direction of the home slowly.

“I saw the car, and its lights were flashing,” Ivan stated. “It starts coming up, and it thumps on the curb–and I’m screaming ‘Hey!’ Next thing you know, it just drives into the house.”

“He was passed out, completely hunched over in the car,” Ivan stated. “We were trying to put the car in park at least, so it didn’t keep going into the house.”

It wasn’t till authorities arrived that Ivan was instructed the driver had a gunshot wound.

Ivan instructed police that he noticed two individuals operating away from the automotive earlier than it began rolling down the hill in direction of his father’s home.

Ivan stated he did not hear a gunshot–but additionally that fireworks had been going off across the neighborhood.

He additionally stated there was a GPS lively on the dash–making him surprise if the person wounded was a rideshare driver and if he was shot by the individuals operating away.

A spokesperson with Fort Worth PD could not say if the sufferer was a rideshare driver however did say witnesses noticed a minimum of two individuals operating away.

The division stated its murder unit can be investigating.

Ivan and his household have some repairs to make however are grateful their family members weren’t harm.