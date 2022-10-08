Fort Worth police arrest two men found with 25,000 fentanyl pills

The two suspects had been charged with conspiracy to own a managed substance with intent to distribute.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who had been trying to promote about 25,000 pills of fentanyl.

A prison grievance states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, had been charged with conspiracy to own a managed substance with intent to distribute.

The doc particulars that police had been tipped off by a cooperating defendant that that they had been getting large portions of fentanyl pills for a number of months for a person who drove a Chrysler 300. He offered a bodily description of the person and investigators started researching primarily based on this information.

Police linked the telephone variety of the supply given to them to Kellough and the cooperating defendant confirmed he was the identical particular person that they had been getting fentanyl from. Police then had the defendant arrange a deal for fentanyl, when Kellough confirmed to him he had about 24,000 fentanyl pills he might ship to him.

When Kellough arrived on the defendant’s residence, police noticed him stroll in direction of the home with a shoebox and different objects decided to be a digital scale and a plastic pitcher, the doc detailed. Police then detained Kellough whereas different SWAT members detained Greene, who was ready in Kellough’s automobile.

Upon looking out the shoebox, police found 25,000 small blue pills with a weight of about 2,500 grams, which examined presumptive optimistic for fentanyl, the doc said.

Greene was found with a loaded AR-15 model rifle and a loaded handgun, the report detailed, and likewise plastic baggies inside Greene’s pants, which contained powdery residue and a single fentanyl capsule.

Greene advised police he had accompanied Kellough to the deal as safety in case something went fallacious with the deal, the report added.