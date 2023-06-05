Fort Worth police: Man found fatally shot inside home





The town of Fort Worth, Texas is experiencing an alarming upward thrust in homicides, with the thirty sixth murder investigation beginning in a while after the government vowed to extend consciousness about gun violence. The newest sufferer used to be 54-year-old Mika Washington, affectionately known as “Cole.” His mom, Barbara Washington, spoke out in regards to the tragedy and showed that her son used to be a type and cherished particular person.

Mika Washington used to be shot lifeless in his circle of relatives’s storage on Richardson Street on June fifth. Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) Sgt. Jason Spencer commented at the tragic incident, pronouncing officials had been dispatched to the cope with after any person alerted 911 at roughly 9:54 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene inside 3 mins and supplied instant clinical support to the sufferer. However, Mika Washington didn’t continue to exist and used to be pronounced deceased at the spot.

Homicide detectives canvassed the group in search of clues and possible witnesses to the crime. The sufferer’s circle of relatives shared his identify and photograph with the media. His mom published that Mika used to be fighting quite a lot of well being issues, together with kidney and center problems.

Fort Worth government lamented the upward thrust in homicides and referred to as at the public to provide any information in regards to the Richardson Street taking pictures. Mika Washington’s homicide constitutes the thirty sixth murder in Fort Worth this yr, a being concerned quantity that places town on course to surpass final yr’s rely of 43 homicides. Fort Worth legislation enforcement leaders are calling on citizens to paintings with the police to make Fort Worth a more secure town, particularly regarding gun violence.

In an interview, Washington shared her grief and religion within the justice gadget, assured that whoever shot and killed her son shall be held in control of their movements.